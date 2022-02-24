NEWS

Athens planning evacuation of Greek nationals from Ukraine, sources say

Smoke rise from an air defence base in the aftermath of an apparent Russian strike in Mariupol, Ukraine, Thursday. [AP]

Greece is planning the evacuation of Greek nationals from Ukraine, diplomatic sources said on Thursday as Russian forces launched a wide-ranging attack with reports of missile strikes and explosions near major cities. 

Details could not be made public due to security concerns, the sources said.

Meanwhile, the Greek Embassy in Kyiv and the consulates in the southern port cities of Mariupol and Odessa are making every possible effort to remain in contact with Greek nationals in Ukraine.

 

