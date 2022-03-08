NEWS

Four minors arrested for assault of 16-year-old after a football match

four-minors-arrested-for-assault-of-16-year-old-after-a-football-match
[InTime News]

Four minors were arrested by police officers on Tuesday on suspicion of assaulting a 16-year-old teenager in the Piraeus suburb of Nikaia following a football match between Ionikos and Panaitolikos.

According to information released by the police, a group of approximately 15 people left the stadium and approached the 16-year-old and his friends in a nearby square. The teenager tried to escape but his assailants managed to tackle him and asked the victim of his sport allegiances. They proceeded to assault him and steal his phone and Identity Card. The teenager was hospitalized as a result of the attack.

Preliminary inquiries by the police identified the four suspects and following their arrest they were taken to the investigating prosecutor for a hearing.

