a-third-of-covid-cases-are-aged-between-4-and-18

Around a third of patients infected with Covid-19 in recent days are aged between 4 and 18 years old, according to the National Organization for Public Health (EODY).

More specifically, EODY said that the total number of patients infected with SARS-CoV-2 in the period between February 26 and March 6 came to 30,899.

In the same week, the positivity rate reached 5.31% in a total of 1,945,947 PCR and rapid tests and 1.29% in a total of 2,688,678 self-reported tests. In all the tests, the positivity rate was 2.26%.

New patient admissions came to 1,982, meanwhile, as the total number of people who were healed and discharged was 2,015. The ratio of new admissions to discharges was 0.98.

Meanwhile, health authorities on Wednesday confirmed 23,335 new Covid-19 cases and 61 virus-related deaths. There are also 360 patients on ventilators in intensive care.