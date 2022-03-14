alternate-fm-meets-with-assistant-secretary-of-state-in-washington

Bolstered defense ties between Athens and Washington, Greek-Turkish relations, energy security and the war in Ukraine topped the agenda of talks between Greece’s alternate foreign minister, Miltiadis Varvitsiotis, and US Assistant Secretary of State for European and Eurasian Affairs Karen Donfried in Washington on Monday.

On the matter of the war in Ukraine, Varvitsiotis called on all NATO member states, including Turkey, to support sanctions against Russia and stressed that Greece is always on the side of international law and upholding countries’ sovereignty and territorial integrity.

“Only with a united front of partners and allies, can the sanctions be reliable and effective,” he said.

Varvitsiotis also communicated Greece’s desire to accelerate energy transition plans and reduce its dependence on imports – particularly from Russia – saying that East Mediterranean reserves and interconnections with North Africa will be key to these plans.