police-detain-69-and-arrest-8-in-sweep-in-central-athens

Police on Thursday said they detained 69 non-nationals and took them to a deportation center because they did not have residence papers in a sweep in central Athens.

Some 180 officers from different units were involved in the sweep, which took place around Monastiraki Square.

During the operation, police carried out inspections on 380 people.

They made two arrests for drugs-related offences and six for illegal trading.

A total of 130 parking tickets were issued and the plates of 20 vehicles were removed.

Almost 80 other traffic violations (failure to wear a helmet, seatbelt, etc.) were issued.

Police said the sweeps would continue in other areas of the capital.