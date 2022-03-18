court-suspends-sentence-of-martial-arts-instructor-who-seduced-underage-girl

An appeals court in Thessaloniki on Friday lowered a 12-year prison sentence of a martial arts instructor who had been convicted by a lower court for seducing an underage student in 2013.

The abuse was reported in 2013, when the girl was then nine years old. The suspect, aged 67 today, claimed that his actions had been “misunderstood” by the victim and that he had no bad intentions.

The court, after confirming the guilty verdict on Friday, recognized his lawful life and subsequent good behavior as mitigating circumstances and limited the sentence to four years, which will be suspended for three, provided he is monitored by a social worker and does not approach the victim.