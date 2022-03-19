NEWS

Αctor’s rape trial deferred

The trial of well-known actor Petros Filippidis on charges of rape and attempted rape filed by three female colleagues was scheduled to begin Friday but was adjourned until March 28. 

The actor, who has remained in custody since July last year pending trial, did not appear in court due to health reasons, with his lawyer telling the court he has lost 25 kilos.

His accusers Lena Drosaki, Anna-Maria Papaharalambous and Penelope Anastasopoulou were present in court, as were witnesses backing their claims, including well-known actresses.

Filippidis denies the accusations and has attributed them to what he says are personal obsessions of his female colleagues.

