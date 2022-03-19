NEWS EVACUATION OPERATION

Convoy makes it to Moldova

The operation to evacuate 11 members of the Greek community and the Greek consul general in Mariupol, Manolis Androulakis, was successfully completed as all crossed into Moldova, Foreign Minister Nikos Dendias announced on Friday evening. 

In a tweet, Dendias expressed appreciation to the consul general and all those who contributed to the successful outcome of “this particularly difficult operation.” 

Earlier in the day, Greek diplomatic sources dismissed as “flat-out lies” reports circulating on the internet that Androulakis had been taken captive by the Azov Battalion, an ultranationalist militia. 
Androulakis, the last diplomat of an EU member-state in Mariupol, had stayed behind to assist some 150,000 ethnic Greeks in the wider area who wanted to flee.

