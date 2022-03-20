Coronavirus: 12,462 new cases, 44 deaths

New cases of the coronavirus declined, as usual, Sunday, because of significantly less testing, while both deaths and intubations declined as well, authorities announced.

The number of new Covid infections for the 24-hour period ending 3 p.m. Sunday was 12,462 from 19,705 the day before. There were also 44 deaths, down from 46 the day before Saturday, and 346 patients on ventilators, down from 372 Saturday but up from 293 last Sunday.

A total of 173,388 tests were administered during the latest 24-hour period, down from 295,494 the previous rate, with 7.19% turning positive, up from 6.67% on Saturday.

The highest number of new cases were detected in the Attica region, which includes the capital, Athens (4,131), followed by Thessaloniki 1,371).

Since the start of the pandemic, there have been 2,788,654 confirmed coronavirus cases, with 26,937 fatalities, 375 of them over the past week.