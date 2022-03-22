dendias-heads-to-india-and-brazil

Against the backdrop of Greece’s candidacy for a position on the United Nations Security Council in 2025-26, Foreign Minister Nikos Dendias will visit non-permanent members India and Brazil.

He heads to India on Tuesday where he will meet with his counterpart Subrahmanyam Jaishankar for talks focused on the Russian invasion of Ukraine, but also the Indo-Pacific and the Eastern Mediterranean.

Athens is keen to emphasize the commitment of Greece and India to the principles of the UN Charter and to international law, especially international maritime law and bilateral and multilateral cooperation. He will also be received by Indian Vice President Muppavarapu Venkaiah Naidu.

His visit to Brazil will take place next week, as part of the effort by Greece to convey its positions to countries that are not in its immediate neighborhood. Among others, he will meet his counterpart, Carlos Alberto Franco Franca.