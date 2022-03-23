obligatory-vaccination-for-healthcare-staff-extended-to-year-end

The Health Ministry has extended the obligatory vaccination of staff in private and public healthcare facilities until December 2022, according to a regulation included in a bill for the approval of a new Stavros Niarchos Foundation donation to the Hospital of Sparti.

Also extended, until June 2022, was the mandatory requirement to present a certificate of vaccination or illness for those employed in the public and the private sector, the operation of the vaccination centres, the provision of vaccinations against the coronavirus by the National Health System, the national campaign for vaccination against Covid-19, the integration of private doctors in the national vaccination program, the deadline for hiring supplementary medical, nursing and support staff, the measure for staff transfers and the compensation of private clinics whose beds were requisitioned to cover the emergency public health needs due to the surge in Covid-19.

