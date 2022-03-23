athens-metro-and-tram-schedules-changed-for-parades

The operator of the Athens metro and tram, STASY, on Wednesday announced changes to the usual service due to the military and student parades taking place on Thursday and Friday, to mark Greek Independence Day on March 25.

On those two days, the tram’s Line 6 will start and terminate at Fix instead of Syntagma from 8 a.m. until the end of the parades in front of Parliament in central Athens.

Line 7 in Piraeus, meanwhile, will also be affected, with the terminuses at Palaio Dimarchio (Old Town Hall) and SEF.

The metro station at Syntagma will be closed on the orders of the police on Friday from the start of the parade and until its end. Train will pass through the station but will not be stopping.