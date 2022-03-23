NEWS

Athens metro and tram schedules changed for parades

athens-metro-and-tram-schedules-changed-for-parades

The operator of the Athens metro and tram, STASY, on Wednesday announced changes to the usual service due to the military and student parades taking place on Thursday and Friday, to mark Greek Independence Day on March 25.

On those two days, the tram’s Line 6 will start and terminate at Fix instead of Syntagma from 8 a.m. until the end of the parades in front of Parliament in central Athens.

Line 7 in Piraeus, meanwhile, will also be affected, with the terminuses at Palaio Dimarchio (Old Town Hall) and SEF.

The metro station at Syntagma will be closed on the orders of the police on Friday from the start of the parade and until its end. Train will pass through the station but will not be stopping.

Transport
READ MORE
no-interest-in-supplying-hybrid-technology-vehicles-in-bus-tender
NEWS

No interest in supplying hybrid-technology vehicles in bus tender

[InTime News]
NEWS

Removal of burned vehicles from two garages on stricken ferry completed

island-ferry-routes-to-turkish-coast-to-be-relaunched-after-two-years
NEWS

Island ferry routes to Turkish coast to be relaunched after two years

A worker fills a Vespa scooter at a gas station in Athens. [Reuters]
ECONOMY

Pricey gas eases traffic woes, but strains public transport

An Air Serbia passenger plane flies over Ada bridge over the Sava river, before landing in Belgrade, Serbia, Aug. 6, 2021. [AP Photo/Darko Vojinovic, File]
NEWS

Serbia to reduce number of flights to Moscow after criticism

trainose-cancels-eight-athens-thessaloniki-services
NEWS

Trainose cancels eight Athens-Thessaloniki services