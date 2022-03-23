Ukrainian, Greek FMs agree on tighter sanctions against Russia
Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba said Wednesday he had agreed with Greek counterpart Nikos Dendias that “sanctions on Russia must be further elevated.”
“Russia must pay the price for its ongoing war against Ukraine,” Kuleba said, adding that he expressed his gratitude to Dendias for “his personal efforts to provide Mariupol and its Greek community with humanitarian aid.”
