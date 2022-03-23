Zelensky thanks Dendias for offering to accompany humanitarian aid 

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky expressed his gratitude to Greek Foreign Minister Nikos Dendias for his willingness to lead a humanitarian mission to the devastated Ukrainian city of Mariupol once permission is granted by both Ukraine and the invading Russians.

“He is the first European official who has decided to support the work of the humanitarian corridors to Mariupol, in order to save our people in the city and transport humanitarian aid, which is very important for everyone there,” the Ukrainian president said during a speech in the Italian parliament on Tuesday.

Dendias on Tuesday announced that he had sent an official notice to the Ukrainian side to facilitate the mission’s passage and to the Russian side to not impede it.

“I plan to escort this assistance myself, in coordination with the president of the International Committee of the Red Cross, Peter Maurer, whom we have already contacted,” Dendias said.