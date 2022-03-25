NEWS

PM reiterates call for single European gas market

[InTime News]

Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis on Friday stressed his government’s efforts to ease the squeeze on households as the war in Ukraine continues to wreak havoc on energy markets, while reiterating his call for a common EU strategy on natural gas procurement.

“No public treasury of any single country can deal with the consequences of a global earthquake. It can only mitigate them,” Mitsotakis said in a message to mark Greek Independence Day on March 25.

“Common problems call for common solutions,” he said, while stressing the need for a single European gas market to fight speculators and rein in price hikes.

[AP]
