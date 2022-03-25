samos-hotelier-fleeced-of-thousands-of-euros-by-confidence-trickster

Police on the eastern Aegean island of Samos are trying to locate a fraudster who tricked a local hotelier out of thousands of euros.

According to the police bulletin, a file has been compiled against an unnamed woman who is suspected of extracting the business’ internet banking passwords by posing as a customer trying to make a deposit for an upcoming booking.

She allegedly contacted the hotelier by telephone expressing her desire to make a booking and then sent him a cleverly worded SMS convincing him to divulge the sensitive banking information. Investigators traced two transfers from his account to hers, totaling 80,000 euros.