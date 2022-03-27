russian-memorial-vandalized-on-corfu

The Russian Embassy in Athens has condemned the desecration of a memorial in the town of Corfu dedicated to Fyodor Fyodorovich Ushakov, a 18th century Russian naval commander and admiral.

Unknown vandals removed the Greek and Russian flags from the memorial before throwing red paint on it, the embassy said on Twitter on Saturday.

“Yet another anti-Russian act which is also targeted against our shared historical legacy,” it said, while posting an image of the vandalized memorial.

Ushakov participated in the 1798-99 Siege of Corfu, a joint operation of the Russian and Turkish fleets against French troops occupying the Ionian island.

In 1797, France had ended 591 years of Venetian rule over the island.