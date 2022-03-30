blaze-prompts-evacuation-of-samos-village

A wildfire in the foothills of Mt Ambelos in the northern part of Samos in the eastern Aegean crept within half a kilometer of the island village of Vourliotes on Tuesday, prompting the evacuation of its approximately 300 inhabitants as a precaution.

The blaze, the country’s first major wildfire in 2022, also threatened the Vronda Monastery, an imposing stone structure originally built in 1556. The monastery, which is currently uninhabited, was rebuilt after being destroyed in a wildfire in 2000.

Around 50 firefighters were battling the fire on Tuesday evening, aided by three airplanes and one helicopter. Reinforcements were on their way from mainland Greece.