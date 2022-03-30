sakellaropoulou-reiterates-condemnation-of-russia-invasion-during-portugal-visit

Greek President Katerina Sakellaropoulou has reiterated her condemnation of Russia’s invasion of Ukraine during an official visit to Portugal.

In a joint press conference after a meeting with her Portuguese counterpart Marcelo Rebelo de Sousa on Tuesday, Sakellaropoulou condemned the “unprovoked Russian invasion” and expressed her “full support for Ukraine and the Ukrainian people.”

The Greek president said that the Russian incursion is “an inexcusable attack against a sovereign and independent state, which targets not only military units but also the civilian population and urban infrastructure of the country.”

Sakellaropoulou furthermore said that the European Union has sent a strong message that revisionism and attempts to challenge borders and international treaties will not be accepted. She added that respect for territorial integrity, national sovereignty and international law are “non-negotiable principles for Greece.” [AMNA]