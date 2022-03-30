NEWS

Sakellaropoulou reiterates condemnation of Russia invasion during Portugal visit

sakellaropoulou-reiterates-condemnation-of-russia-invasion-during-portugal-visit

Greek President Katerina Sakellaropoulou has reiterated her condemnation of Russia’s invasion of Ukraine during an official visit to Portugal.

In a joint press conference after a meeting with her Portuguese counterpart Marcelo Rebelo de Sousa on Tuesday, Sakellaropoulou condemned the “unprovoked Russian invasion” and expressed her “full support for Ukraine and the Ukrainian people.”

The Greek president said that the Russian incursion is “an inexcusable attack against a sovereign and independent state, which targets not only military units but also the civilian population and urban infrastructure of the country.”

Sakellaropoulou furthermore said that the European Union has sent a strong message that revisionism and attempts to challenge borders and international treaties will not be accepted. She added that respect for territorial integrity, national sovereignty and international law are “non-negotiable principles for Greece.” [AMNA]

Politics Ukraine Russia
READ MORE
Protesters hold placards and wave Ukrainian flags during a demonstration against Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, at Syntagma Square in central Athens, Tuesday. The rally, which drew thousands of people, including Ukrainians living in Greece, was organized by independent citizens on social media. [Reuters]
NEWS

PM: Greece always on right side of history

[AP]
CNN INTERVIEW

Greek PM warns about price tag of Russia sanctions

parliament-speaker-denounces-barbarous-invasion
NEWS

Parliament Speaker denounces ‘barbarous’ invasion

A sunflower field at the Greek-North Macedonia border near the village of Idomeni, Aug. 10, 2016 [Reuters/Alexandros Avramidis]
NEWS

Gov’t says it can boost sunflower oil production, if needed

[AP]
NEWS

Zelenskyy to address Greek Parliament on April 7

[ΑΡ]
NEWS

Zelenskyy to address Greek Parliament