Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy will address the Greek Parliament via teleconference on Thursday, April 7, it was confirmed on Monday.

His speech, which is expected to last between 10-15 minutes, will start at 12 p.m.

Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis extended the invitation to Zelenskyy on Friday during a phone call, the third they have had since Russia’s invasion a month ago.