Greece still ready to send humanitarian aid to Mariupol, when conditions allow

Greece is still prepared to send humanitarian aid to Ukraine’s embattled city of Mariupol when conditions allow it, Foreign Ministry spokesperson Alexandros Papaioannou said at a press briefing on Wednesday.

French President Emmanuel Macron had asked Russian President Vladimir Putin for a cease-fire to bring supplies in the city and evacuate residents in a plan that would be implemented in cooperation with Greece, Turkey and several humanitarian groups. Putin, however, told Macron in a phone call that “he was going to think about it.”

Papaioannou said on Wednesday that Foreign Minister Nikos Dendias still intends to head this humanitarian aid mission, noting that nobody is in position to know when the mission will take place.

Regarding the possibility of Dendias visiting Kiev, the spokesperson said that there were no announcements at present.