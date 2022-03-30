NEWS

Greece condemns Tel Aviv shooting

greece-condemns-tel-aviv-shooting

Greece has “strongly” condemned late Tuesday’s terrorist attack in Bnei Brak, east of Tel Aviv, in which a Palestinian gunman killed at least five people before being fatally shot by police.

“Such acts do not have any place in our societies. Our condolences to the victims’ families and support to the people and government of our friend and partner Israel,” the Foreign Ministry in Athens said in a statement.

The incident was the third attack of its kind in less than a week ahead of the Muslim holy month of Ramadan. Two earlier attacks in Hadera and Beersheva are believed to have been carried out by sympathizers of the Islamic State (ISIS).

Diplomacy Terrorism
