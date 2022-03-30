Experts: No further relaxation of Covid-related restrictions before May

A panel of experts advising the government on the Covid-19 pandemic has decided against any further relaxation of the measures to prevent the spread of the virus before May, in its meeting on Wednesday.

The Greek government has been eager to lift more restrictions ahead of summer, with news reports saying that these include the abolition of the vaccination certificates, however, a rising number of infections and intubations in the country prohibits such a move before May, according to the experts.

The panel also discussed the access of the unvaccinated to restaurants and bars, but also the abolition of the obligation to show a negative rapid test when entering retail stores. As for the use of face masks, it is expected to be abolished in most closed venues, however it will probably be kept in some “high risk” areas, such as hospitals, public transport and supermarkets.

A mew meeting is expected next week to focus on a timeframe on face masks as well as the duration of quarantine for those infected with coronavirus.