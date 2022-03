Greek health authorities said they recorded 22,451 new Covid-19 cases on Wednesday, a drop from Tuesday’s 28,933, however deaths rose to 60 from 49 the day before.

The National Organization for Public Health (EODY) said that there are currently 348 intubated patients being treated in Intensive Care Units, three less that the previous day.

The new cases were identified from a total of 300,935 tests, with a positivity rate of 7.46%.