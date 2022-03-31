NEWS

Mandatory shots abolished as pressure on hospitals has eased, minister says

mandatory-shots-abolished-as-pressure-on-hospitals-has-eased-minister-says
Medical staff members treat patients inside the Covid-19 ward at the Interior Ministry Hospital in Warsaw, Poland, Nov. 8, 2021. [Reuters/Kacper Pempel]

The obligation of citizens over 60 years of age to be vaccinated is being suspended, according to an amendment submitted on Wednesday by the Health Ministry.

Health Minister Thanos Plevris said the fines are being suspended as the specific measure had been imposed at the time because this category of people were burdening the National Health System.

Plevris said the ministry is mulling ways to motivate people over 60 to get vaccinated. He also reiterated that all repealed measures to contain the spread of the coronavirus will be reviewed at the appropriate time

