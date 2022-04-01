NEWS

Dendias: Revisionism has suffered blow after Russian invasion of Ukraine

dendias-revisionism-has-suffered-blow-after-russian-invasion-of-ukraine

Revisionism at the expense of international treaties and the territorial integrity of individual countries has suffered a severe blow following Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, Greek Foreign Minister Nikos Dendias said in a television interview on Thursday evening.

“Democracies in their totality are opposed to revisionism. And with a very clear position and clear speech, irrespective of sacrifices and beyond blackmail,” Dendias said and expressed the belief that “this is something that is very important for Greece as an [established position] and that is why, beyond our principles, it is also something that we wholeheartedly support.” It works “as something of a shield for our own interests, for our own future and for the step of creating a Europe much more cohesive than before.”

At the same time, he noted that the Turkish revisionist narrative, suffered a heavy blow and he estimated that Turkey would be forced by developments to stop its verbal revisionism in practice and cancel any real revisionism in the future.

“The model of the other approach has collapsed. That is, a President Putin who can use force of arms to impose his will wherever he wants. This collapsed. Will the Turkish system adequately assimilate this? I do not know. But I hope this will happen,” he added.

The fact that Turkey maintains an occupying army in Cyprus was the most “blatant violation of international law” in Europe before the Russian invasion of Ukraine.

[AMNA]

Egyptian Foreign Minister Sameh Shoukry (right) and Greek Foreign Minister Nikos Dendias (left) are seen talking during a meeting in Cairo, on Monday. [EPA/EGYPTIAN FOREIGN MINISTRY]
