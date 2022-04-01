Mitsotakis warns of ‘period of prolonged uncertainty and instability’

The world likely faces a “period of prolonged uncertainty and instability,” Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis told President Katerina Sakellaropoulou on Friday.

The war in Ukraine and its repercussions were among the issues raised at the meeting between the two at the Presidential Mansion.

“Many things have happened since the last time we met,” Mitsotakis said, pointing to the extremely unpleasant developments on the Ukrainian front as a result of the Russian invasion.

“There does not appear to be much cause for optimism at present regarding an end to the hostilities and we will probably have to be prepared for a period of prolonged uncertainty and instability,” he said.

He said that the repercussions on the economy are already apparent throughout Europe and in the United States, with inflation raising at a rate not seen in the last 40 years. “The source of the problem is primarily the rise in natural gas rates, which also affects electricity rates,” Mitsotakis said.

Mitsotakis assured the president that there were no product shortages in the Greek market, warning that the government will be ruthless in tackling any incident of profiteering.

President Sakellaropoulou noted that one crisis was, unfortunately, following another. “Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, apart from the tragic consequences of the humanitarian crisis it has created – a people suddenly turned into refugees, with four to five million already displaced – has repercussions for the economic crisis and, specifically, through the energy crisis.”

She also noted that “solidarity must now prevail, in any way we can think of, as difficult days lie ahead.” [AMNA]