Greece’s needs in wheat, maize met by EU imports

There is “no worry of food shortages” in Greece as the country has replaced imports of wheat and maize from Russia and Ukraine with imports from EU markets, Agricultural Development and Food Minister Giorgos Georgantas said on Friday.

In statements from the city of Ioannina, northwestern Greece, Georgantas said that the two products imported in large quantities by Greece before the Ukraine war were common wheat and maize, and Bulgaria, Germany, Hungary, and Romania “are already sending loads that cover any needs very satisfactorily.”

He also said that supply chains are so far working without problems.

The minister acknowledged “an issue with prices,” mostly attributed to the preceding energy crisis, but asserted that “there will be some balancing out in this area as well, as the government is trying to help out.” He said those efforts focused on helping farmers and vulnerable groups to cope with energy costs.

