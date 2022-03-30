further-initiatives-to-offset-energy-woes

Market adequacy moves will be undertaken for some imports from war-torn countries, which will now have to be sought elsewhere or produced in Greece as well, such as sunflowers for their oil, which is currently in high demand. [Reuters]

In tandem with actions taken by the European Union on a collective level, Greece is moving ahead with its own measures to alleviate the impact of the energy crisis, according to Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis.

Speaking to his cabinet on Tuesday, Mitsotakis noted that the measures against imported inflation have now reached almost 4 billion euros and are continuing in four directions.

The first of these entails boosting the income of the weakest strata of society with emergency aid of 200 euros per recipient, which will be handed out before Easter. In addition, a significant part of the cost to consumers of the increase in electricity bills will be covered. There will also be a subsidy for fuel and special provisions for small and medium-sized enterprises, farmers and transport.

At the same time, market adequacy moves will be undertaken for some imports from war-torn countries, which will now have to be sought elsewhere or produced in Greece as well, such as sunflowers for their oil, which is currently in high demand.

Efforts are also under way to cultivate more than 30,000 hectares of land, while additional support will be provided for producers, especially in terms of fertilizers and feed, with relevant announcements expected in the coming days.

Mitsotakis conceded that the war in Ukraine is creating an internationally unprecedented climate of concern on top of the health crisis of the last two years.

However, he also acknowledged that the new reality that is taking shape in the Eastern Mediterranean has enabled Greece to “play a leading role” and referred to the Greek proposal for joint procurement and storage of natural gas on behalf of all the member-states of the European Union.

He further noted the first decisions taken regarding the conciliation of the European Union and the United States, which “show that this is an option that can have tangible, effective and fast results.”

Referring to his recent initiative for taxation of corporate super-profits at a rate of 90%, Mitsotakis said that the amounts that will be taxed will be based on the calculations of the regulatory authorities.

He reiterated that his government has shown that it has no ideological obsessions and does not hesitate to act in favor of the citizens, or to regulate and rein in markets when necessary.