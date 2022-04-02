NEWS

Vartholomaios meets with Ukrainian Refugees in Poland

[Order of Saint Andrew the Apostle]

Ecumenical Patriarch Vartholomaios visited Poland at the invitation of the President of Poland, Andrzej Duda, to offer words of support, consolation and hope to the millions of refugees that have fled from Ukraine as a result of the ongoing invasion by Russia.

President Duda expressed his profound gratitude to Vartholomeos for accepting his personal invitation. “Today His All-Holiness, as a tireless pilgrim, has come to bless the refugees from Ukraine,” he said. The President also acknowledged and thanked the Ecumenical Patriarch for his clear and consistent support of the victims of this horrendous war.

During his time in Warsaw, Vartholomaios was able to visit several migrant shelters, where he had the opportunity to meet personally with Ukrainian refugees in order to hear their painful stories and convey his paternal support, as well as to distribute icons and gifts to the many children who left behind their fathers, homes and schools in Ukraine.

[Orthodox Times]
