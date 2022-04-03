fm-visits-ukraine-port-city-of-odessa

Foreign Minister Nikos Dendias arrived in the Ukrainian port city of Odessa on Sunday afternoon. The minister delivered humanitarian aid to the city’s municipal authorities and visited the Greek Consulate in the city where he met with representatives of the ethnic Greek community. The minister expressed the full support of the Greek government to the Greek community and discussed the challenges created by the Russian invasion.

“Visit to the Filiki Etaireia (Society of Friends) Museum where I laid flowers on the Monument to the Oath of the Filikoi,” said Dendias in a statement uploaded to social media after visiting historic sites that are closely interwoven with Greek history, including the museum of the Filiki Etaireia, the secret society founded in Odessa in 1814 and which played a decisive role in the start of the 1821-29 Greek War of Independence against the Ottoman Empire.

Dendias arrived in the Moldovan capital of Chisinau on Sunday ahead of his visit to the Odessa where he will also establish a permanent mechanism of delivering aid to the region.