demolition-of-illegal-beach-constructions-on-hold-again

The Environment Ministry has given another six-month extension for the demolition of arbitrary construction on shores, increasing the total duration of the suspension to 18 months.

The second extension was justified on the basis that demolitions will lead to serious financial losses for offenders, mainly in the tourism sector, the explanatory memorandum said.

The new extension provides “the necessary time until October 31, 2022” for relevant parties to sort out “legalization/settlement procedures.” The suspension applies to all demolitions of illegal constructions, most of which are hotels, tavernas and bars. Demolition cases strictly concern those that have already been finalized in court.

The ministry also said it is preparing a special urban plan for the coast of Attica from Piraeus to Sounio. It also announced it has commissioned the first phase of the coastal cycling lane in the Attica region.