greece-also-puts-russian-assets-on-ice

The freezing of assets of Russian citizens named on an international list sent to all European Union countries in the wake of Russia’s invasion of Ukraine has begun in Greece, according to sources.

The list that has been compiled so far includes 870 Russian nationals who own property (movable or immovable) and are active internationally, including in the United States and in EU member-states.

The list has been forwarded to the head of the relevant authorities in Athens dealing with money laundering.

According to information seen by Kathimerini, money laundering authorities have, since the beginning of the Russian invasion of Ukraine, been in constant contact with the relevant international authorities to trace the assets of Russian nationals to be seized in Greece.

Already, according to the same information, Greek authorities have proceeded with seizures of assets including real estate in the southern suburbs of Athens and on the Greek islands, as well as bank accounts. At present the seizures concern a small number of Russian citizens.

A source clarified, however, that the international list is constantly being updated by each member-state of the European Union with additional names of Russian nationals, in addition to those already listed.

For their part, the competent Greek authorities are reportedly working in cooperation with their international counterparts to ascertain whether more names need to be added.

The international sanctions around the world have also included high-profile Russian oligarchs, such as Chelsea soccer club owner Roman Abramovich who was hit this week with an assets freeze and travel ban as part of new British government sanctions.