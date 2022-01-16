Cyclades, Rethymno get extension for land registry

The deadline for the posting of cadastral data for the Cyclades and the city of Rethymno on Crete has been extended to March 15, according to the Hellenic Land Registry.

According to the registry, 161,220 rights had been declared out of the estimated 628,000 by the end of 2021; i.e. a percentage of 25.7%. In Rethymno, the cadastre is even more delayed, with 45,879 statements having been collected out of a total of 376,000, which equals 12.2%.

It is believed that the reason for the low percentages is the congestion in the land registries and notary offices where citizens collect the necessary documents, as well as the uncompleted forest maps.