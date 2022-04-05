Fighters fly over the Acropolis as part of “Iniochos” exercise

A mixed formation of fighter jets flew over the ancient site of the Acropolis in Athens on Tuesday afternoon as part of the multinational “Iniochos” military exercise. The formation was comprised of two Greek F-4s, two Greek F-16s, and a Greek Mirage-2000-5, one US F-15, one US F-18, and an Italian Tornado jet, and flew over central Athens in a V formation.

Armed forces and military units from several countries are participating in the “Iniochos 2022” exercise, including France, the United States, Israel, Italy, Cyprus and Slovenia.