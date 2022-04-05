NEWS

Fighters fly over the Acropolis as part of “Iniochos” exercise

[Georgios Vitsaras/ AMNA]

A mixed formation of fighter jets flew over the ancient site of the Acropolis in Athens on Tuesday afternoon as part of the multinational “Iniochos” military exercise. The formation was comprised of two Greek F-4s, two Greek F-16s, and a Greek Mirage-2000-5, one US F-15, one US F-18, and an Italian Tornado jet, and flew over central Athens in a V formation.

Armed forces and military units from several countries are participating in the “Iniochos 2022” exercise, including France, the United States, Israel, Italy, Cyprus and Slovenia.

A Greek F-16 fighter jet lands at the Andravida air base, about 279 kilometres (174 miles) southwest of Athens, Friday. Greece has invited NATO partners and regional allies to take part in the annual air force exercise. France, the United States, Israel, Italy, Slovenia and Cyprus sent aircraft to take part in the Iniochos 2022 10-day exercises, held as Athens continues its multi-billion euro military modernization program. [AP]
