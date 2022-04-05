fighter-jets-to-fly-over-acropolis

Greek and allied fighter jets will be flying over the Acropolis on Tuesday afternoon as part of the ongoing Iniochos 2022 military exercise.

The display over downtown Athens is expected to take place between 2.30 and 3 p.m.

Apart from the Greek armed forces, the drill also includes participations from France with the Charles de Gaulle aircraft carrier, the United States with the Harry S. Truman, Israel with F-16 jets among others, Italy with Tornadoes, Cyprus with an AW139 helicopter and Slovenia with PC-9Μ aircraft.

There are also observers from various countries, like Albania, Egypt, Austria, North Macedonia, United Kingdom, India, Canada, Croatia, Kuwait, Morocco and Saudi Arabia.