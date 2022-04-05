NEWS

Fighter jets to fly over Acropolis

fighter-jets-to-fly-over-acropolis
[InTime News]

Greek and allied fighter jets will be flying over the Acropolis on Tuesday afternoon as part of the ongoing Iniochos 2022 military exercise.

The display over downtown Athens is expected to take place between 2.30 and 3 p.m.

Apart from the Greek armed forces, the drill also includes participations from France with the Charles de Gaulle aircraft carrier, the United States with the Harry S. Truman, Israel with F-16 jets among others, Italy with Tornadoes, Cyprus with an AW139 helicopter and Slovenia with PC-9Μ aircraft.

There are also observers from various countries, like Albania, Egypt, Austria, North Macedonia, United Kingdom, India, Canada, Croatia, Kuwait, Morocco and Saudi Arabia.

Defense
READ MORE
[AP]
NEWS

US asks Cyprus to transfer its Russian made weapons to Ukraine

A Greek F-16 fighter jet lands at the Andravida air base, about 279 kilometres (174 miles) southwest of Athens, Friday. Greece has invited NATO partners and regional allies to take part in the annual air force exercise. France, the United States, Israel, Italy, Slovenia and Cyprus sent aircraft to take part in the Iniochos 2022 10-day exercises, held as Athens continues its multi-billion euro military modernization program. [AP]
NEWS

Greece bolstering NATO forces in Bulgaria

first-greek-uav-to-take-to-skies-in-two-years
NEWS

First Greek UAV to take to skies in two years

acropolis-flyover-cancelled-due-to-dusty-weather
NEWS

Acropolis flyover cancelled due to dusty weather

[Intime News]
NEWS

Aircraft to fly over the Acropolis as part of Iniochos exercise

[Twitter/USS Harry S. Truman/File photo]
NEWS

US extends deployment of USS Harry S. Truman in the Mediterranean