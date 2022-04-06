NEWS

Russian embassy warns of 'consequences' over Greek decision to expel diplomats

Russia’s embassy in Athens on Wednesday warned of “consequences” after Greece asked 12 Russian diplomats to leave country over the war in Ukraine.

“We have strongly protested against this unjustified and hostile step which aims to further destroy our bilateral relations,” the embassy said in a statement. 

“We made clear that this action will not remain without consequences,” it said.

According to the statement, Russian Ambassador Andrey Maslov was summoned to the Greek Foreign Ministry to be notified of the decision.

Eaerlier on Wednesday, Greece declared 12 Russian officials personae non gratae, joining other European states that have taken similar steps in recent days as accusations of atrocities committed by Russian forces against civilians in Ukraine pushed diplomacy to its limits.

The Foreign Ministry said the decision was made in line with the Vienna Convention on Diplomatic Relations of 1961 and the Vienna Convention on Consular Relations of 1963.

