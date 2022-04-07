NEWS

Greek, US Armed Forces chiefs discuss Ukraine

greek-us-armed-forces-chiefs-discuss-ukraine
[INTIME/Archive Photo]

The heads of the greek and US Armed Forces discussed the war in Ukraine as well as the consequences of Russia’s ongoing invasion of Ukraine and the security environment in eastern Europe, the Hellenic National Defence General Staff (GEETHA) said in a press release late Wednesday.

General Konstantinos Floros, Chief of the Hellenic National Defense General Staff (GEETHA), and the US Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff Gen. Mark A. Milley also focused on the measures taken by NATO to strengthen its eastern wing, as well as to increase the readiness of its forces, to strengthen the alliance and its deterrent capacity.

The two officials also discussed the prospect of deepening Greek-US military cooperation, further increasing the frequency and duration of joint operations between the Armed Forces of the two countries, as well as the prospect of further strengthening the Greek Armed Forces from US defense stockpiles, and the possibility of financing their modernization using Foreign Military Financing funds, according to GEETHA.

“As NATO allies, the United States and Greece enjoy a long-standing friendship and partnership rooted in shared democratic values and strong cultural ties,” Joint Staff Spokesperson Col. Dave Butler said in a readout.

Defense US Ukraine
READ MORE
Greek Defense Minister Nikos Panagiotopoulos welcomes US Under Secretary of State Victoria Nuland in Athens . [Defense Ministry]
NEWS

Greece can’t spare more weapons systems

cyprus-mulling-us-weapons-proposal
NEWS

Cyprus mulling US weapons proposal

A UN guard tower is seen behind barbed wire inside the UN-controlled buffer zone between the Republic of Cyprus and the Turkish-occupied area north of the divided capital of Nicosia, on February 10. [AP]
NEWS

Nicosia divided on defense aid for Ukraine

[AP]
NEWS

US asks Cyprus to transfer its Russian made weapons to Ukraine

A Greek F-16 fighter jet lands at the Andravida air base, about 279 kilometres (174 miles) southwest of Athens, Friday. Greece has invited NATO partners and regional allies to take part in the annual air force exercise. France, the United States, Israel, Italy, Slovenia and Cyprus sent aircraft to take part in the Iniochos 2022 10-day exercises, held as Athens continues its multi-billion euro military modernization program. [AP]
NEWS

Greece bolstering NATO forces in Bulgaria

[Gonzalo Fuentes/ Reuters]
NEWS

West showcases unity against Russia as NATO adds more troops to eastern flank