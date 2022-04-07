Greek, US Armed Forces chiefs discuss Ukraine

The heads of the greek and US Armed Forces discussed the war in Ukraine as well as the consequences of Russia’s ongoing invasion of Ukraine and the security environment in eastern Europe, the Hellenic National Defence General Staff (GEETHA) said in a press release late Wednesday.

General Konstantinos Floros, Chief of the Hellenic National Defense General Staff (GEETHA), and the US Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff Gen. Mark A. Milley also focused on the measures taken by NATO to strengthen its eastern wing, as well as to increase the readiness of its forces, to strengthen the alliance and its deterrent capacity.

The two officials also discussed the prospect of deepening Greek-US military cooperation, further increasing the frequency and duration of joint operations between the Armed Forces of the two countries, as well as the prospect of further strengthening the Greek Armed Forces from US defense stockpiles, and the possibility of financing their modernization using Foreign Military Financing funds, according to GEETHA.

“As NATO allies, the United States and Greece enjoy a long-standing friendship and partnership rooted in shared democratic values and strong cultural ties,” Joint Staff Spokesperson Col. Dave Butler said in a readout.