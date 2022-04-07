Delphi Economic Forum’s seventh edition under way

The Delphi Economic Forum got under way at its home base, Ancient Delphi, for the first time in two years on Wednesday. It is set to last until Saturday and 780 figures from around the world will participate.

The forum’s seventh edition, titled “New Realities,” was launched by President Katerina Sakellaropoulou, who lamented that “humanity is experiencing again the barbarity of a war.” “It is not surgical or bloodless, but it involves pain, blood, tears and uprooting. Greece, like many European countries, opens its arms to the refugees of Ukraine,” she said.

Participants on numerous panels will include Greek Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis, PMs Kiril Petkov of Bulgaria, Zdravko Krivokapic of Montenegro and Albin Kurti of Kosovo, Chairman of the Council of Ministers of Bosnia and Herzegovina Zoran Tegeltija, as well as former prime ministers such as Tony Blair, Carl Bildt and Alexis Tsipras, among others.

A host of European commissioners will also take part, such as Vice President Valdis Dombrovskis and Margaritis Schinas, as well as Johannes Hahn and Kadri Simson, plus European Stability Mechanism chief Klaus Regling.