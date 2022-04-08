turkish-fighter-jets-fly-over-eastern-aegean-islands

A pair of Turkish F-16 jets flew over the islands of Oinousses and Panagia in the eastern Aegean on Friday at 24,500 feet.

Meanwhile, Turkey’s energy and natural resources minister, Fatih Donmez, said he expected “important developments” from Eastern Mediterranean in the coming days.

He was speaking in the city of Zonguldak, where the “Yavuz” drill ship set sail for its an operation in the Black Sea.

“We always acted with a constructive approach, looking after the rights and interests of all sides and we will continue to do so. In this context, with the mutual respects to our rights, we can make Eastern Mediterranean the new route of energy supply security,” he was quoted by state news agency Anadolu.