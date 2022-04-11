NEWS

Pair of Turkish F-16 fly over Greek islands including Chios

A pair of Turkish F-16 fighter jets flew over several Greek islands on Monday afternoon, including the north-eastern tip of the large and heavily populated island of Chios.

Specifically, the jets flew over Farmakonisi at 4.29 p.m., Leipsous at 4.32 p.m., Arkious at 4.33 p.m., Oinousses at 4.55 p.m., and Chios at 4.55 p.m. The F-16s were flying at an approximate height between 25,000 and 27,000 feet.

The Turkish jets were identified and intercepted by Greek fighters according to standard international practice.

