southern-european-countries-leading-the-way-in-covid-vaccination

Southern European countries are leading the way in coronavirus vaccinations, according to a February Eurobarometer survey.

Portugal (91%), Spain and Italy (90% each) are leading all EU countries in the percentage of respondents who said they have either received a booster shot or intend to do so soon.

They also have the lowest percentages (2% in Portugal and Spain; 4% in Italy) of anti-vaxxers.

The other southern members, Cyprus, Greece and Malta, also show high acceptance of vaccines and low denialism, although they lag behind the top three: 84% of Maltese, 78% of Greeks and 77% of Cypriots have received a booster or will do so soon, while denialists are 4%, 8% and 9%, respectively.