Covid-19 deaths rise to 72, new cases remain low

Greek health authorities announced 6,926 new cases of Covid-19 and 72 virus-related deaths during their daily briefing on Monday, up from 51 on Sunday. The National Organization for Public Health (EODY) also stated that there are currently 359 intubated patients being treated in Intensive Care Units.

The new cases were identified from a total of 76,645 tests, a positivity rate of 9.04%.

Attica, Greece’s most populous region, accounted for almost a third of new cases reporting 2,478, while the northern port city of Thessaloniki registered 748.

The total number of cases in Greece since the start of the pandemic rose to 3,180,556, with a total of 28,205 virus-related deaths over the same period.