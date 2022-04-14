NEWS

Pyatt: Souda is “jewel in the crown” of US-Greek military relationship

pyatt-souda-is-jewel-in-the-crown-of-us-greek-military-relationship

The US naval base at Souda Bay in Crete is the “jewel in the crown of our fantastic military relationship,” outgoing US Ambassador Geoffrey Pyatt said on Thursday, during a visit to the facility by three members of the US Congress.

Pyatt accompanied Congressmen Salud Carbajal, Rick Larsen and Tony Gonzales to the base.

Defense Minister Nikos Panagiotopoulos, who also visited the facility, was accompanied by National Defense General Staff Chief General Konstantinos Floros.

