PM Mitsotakis tours new Cretan archaeological museum housing parents’ collection

Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis visited the new Archaeological Museum of Chania, on Crete, that will officially open on Saturday morning. The premier was given a tour by Culture & Sports Minister Lina Mendoni and by Chania Antiquities Ephorate Head Eleni Papadopoulou.

The new museum showcases more than 3,500 objects, including the collection of antiquities of the premier’s late parents, Konstantinos and Marika Mitsotakis, exhibited in its entirety for the first time. The collection came to the ownership of the Greek state in April 2000, following the decision of the Central Archaeological Council to accept the donation. Another 1,000 artifacts have also never been publicly shown before.

Referring to his parents’ collection as one of their life’s most important projects, Mitsotakis pointed out that they wanted it to belong to all Greek people. The new Chania museum, he said, “is a point of reference of Cretan culture, but also of all the influences it inorporated throughout the centuries.” [AMNA]