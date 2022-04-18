NEWS

One dead, one injured injured in car collision near Corinth

[korinthostv.gr]

One man was killed and another was seriously injured in a head-on car collision early Monday morning near the town of Velo, in the region of Corinthia, southern Greece.

The accident took place on the old Corinth-Patra highway, after 6.30 a.m., a local news website reported. The two drivers were transferred to Corinth Hospital, where one of the drivers, a 72-year-old, died. The second man was being treated for serious injuries, korinthostv.gr said.

The local traffic police is conducting an investigation on the causes of the accident.

Accident
