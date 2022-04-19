Athens looking to UAVs to boost defense

A picture shows a General Atomics MQ-9 Reaper drone at the French Air Force pilot school at the BA 709 military air base of Cognac-Chateaubernard, May 14, 2020, in Chateaubernard, central France. [Mehdi Fedouach, Pool via AP]

Amid the progress made by Turkey in drone technology, discussions have been ongoing in Athens to counter this threat, focusing on the supply of unmanned aerial vehicles, their construction domestically, but also anti-UAV defense systems.

To this end, a French proposal for the supply of new Patroller drones and anti-UAV systems made in France was presented last week to the Hellenic National Defense General Staff (GEETHA).

However, the most advanced discussions concern the development of an Iron Dome that will shield from UAVs.

At the core of this Israeli technology is the disorientation of enemy UAVs and the ability to intervene even when they are on a scheduled mission or simply controlled by ground stations.

There are also discussions about how to strengthen Greece’s armed forces beyond the rented Israeli HERON-1s operating from Skyros and the old technology Sperwer and Pegasus III.

In this area, too, there are discussions with Israel and the US about the supply of MQ-9 Reapers.

As for the field of domestic production, there are several ambitious endeavors.

However, judging by the situation in which the domestic aeronautical industry is at present, expectations remain low, as real construction possibilities are limited.

The concern in Athens regarding Turkey’s capabilities in the UAV field has been fueled by the decisive role played by the Turkish Bayraktar TB2 on the Ukrainian battlefield.

According to well-informed sources, the TB2s took part in the operation that led to the sinking of Russia’s Black Sea Fleet flagship Moskva.

Given that the sinking of the Moskva is not the only operation in which UAV-type TB2s have taken part during the Ukrainian war, it also explains why these Turkish platforms are increasingly attracting interest from European countries.