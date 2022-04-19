NEWS

Modeling agency implicated in data leak, dating fraud

modeling-agency-implicated-in-data-leak-dating-fraud

A prosecutor in Thessaloniki has ordered a police investigation regarding the breach of personal data of young women at a modeling agency which were then posted on dating sites. 

Users of these dating sites were reportedly tricked into paying fees to be able to exchange messages with the women whose data had been breached. 

The case recently reached the courts of Thessaloniki after a lawsuit filed by a young woman against the owner of a modeling agency. 

The Single-Member Misdemeanor Court ruled that it had no jurisdiction to adjudicate the case and referred it to a higher court for the act of breach of personal data.

[InTime News]
