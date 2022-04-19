Amendment to ban access to forests, parks when fire risk is high

Head of the Hellenic Mountaineering Club of Halkida Tassos Baltas walks in the forest on Mount Dirfys on the island of Evia, Greece, April 7, 2021. Picture taken April 7, 2021. [Alkis Konstantinidis/Reuters]

An amendment presented to lawmakers in Parliament on Tuesday by the Climate Crisis and Civil Protection Ministry seeks to impose an access ban on forests, parks and Natura-protected areas on days when the risk of fire is high.

Attached to a Shipping Ministry bill on yachting that is to be voted on in Parliament on Tuesday, the ban will apply to individuals and vehicles seeking to pass through, stay in or travel around these areas.

According to the amendment, the decision will be issued by the regional governor of each area, according to the prevailing weather conditions and the recommendations of the Fire Service.

Any violation of the ban will incur a fine of 300 euros.