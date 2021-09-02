scientist-warn-of-floods-and-landslides-after-fires

A burnt soccer field is seen on the mountain after a wildfire in Papades village on Evia island, about 160 kilometers (100 miles) north of Athens, Tuesday. [AP]

A team of 46 scientists has warned of possible landslides and floods in Attica, the Peloponnese and Evia island, which have been ravaged by summer wildfires.

According to the scientists of the University of Athens and Harokopio University, the northern part of Evia in particular, due to its geomorphology, the Kifissos river basin and the Varybobi area in Attica will have an increased risk of landslides, soil erosion and floods.

“The fires are expected to affect the hydro-geomorphological processes in the burned areas to a different degree, depending on local conditions and the intensity of the event,” the team report said, noting, “An increase in erosion and transport rates of sediments should be expected.”

This in turn, it added, “will lead to an increase in the frequency of floods, material transport and landslides, for a period that cannot be clearly estimated but ranges from two to 15 years.”